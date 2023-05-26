Friday, May 26, 2023
Arcadia-North-Tobyhanna-Pennsylvania
Arcadia North in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, totals roughly 1 million square feet. The property was built in 2020.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $45M Loan for Refinancing of Eastern Pennsylvania Industrial Facility

by Taylor Williams

TOBYHANNA, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $45 million loan for the refinancing of Arcadia North, a 1 million-square-foot industrial facility located in the Eastern Pennsylvania community of Tobyhanna. The property was built in 2020 and was fully leased to Lowe’s Home Center at the time of the loan closing. Building features include a clear height of 36 feet, four drive-in doors, 105 dock doors, 316 car parking spaces, 469 trailer parking stalls and an ESFR sprinkler system. Steve Kohn, John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Aaron Graves, T.J. Sullivan and Jason Blankfein of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Northwestern Mutual on behalf of the borrower, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.

