Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $46.8M Sale of Trader Joe’s-Anchored Shopping Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Short Pump Station, a 91,369-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Richmond. Wafra Inc., a global alternative investment manager, purchased the property for $46.8 million.

Located at 11800 West Broad St., Short Pump Station is situated about 15.4 miles from downtown Richmond and is close to Route 288 and Interstates 64 and 295. The retail center is anchored by Trader Joe’s, Ulta Beauty and Petco, and was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. The center also has retail and restaurant tenants including Apple, Bath & BodyWorks, Banana Republic, Macy’s, Dillard’s, H&M, The Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Red Robin and Starbucks.

John Owendoff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, a joint venture between BayNorth Capital and AmCap Inc. Michael Zelin and Marshall Scallan of Cushman & Wakefield secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer through an undisclosed life insurance company.