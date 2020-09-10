Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $46.9M Construction Financing for Multifamily Complex in Metro Atlanta

DOUGLASVILLE, GA.

Communal amenities at Sweetwater Vista will include a fitness center, pool, clubhouse, grilling area and a resident lounge.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $46.9 million in construction financing for Sweetwater Vista, a planned 300-unit multifamily complex in Douglasville. The borrower, Vista Realty Partners, is developing the property to include nine three- and four-story buildings. The asset will be situated on Riverside Parkway, 15 miles west of downtown Atlanta. Communal amenities will include a fitness center, pool, clubhouse, grilling area and a resident lounge. Michael Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Richard Henry and Blake Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield arranged preferred equity through Nationwide Insurance Co. and senior financing through Synovus Bank. Flournoy Construction is the general contractor, and Niles Bolton Associates is the architect. Vista Realty Partners expects to open the community in late 2021.