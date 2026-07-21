Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 472,890 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Charlotte for American Eagle

SALISBURY, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 472,890-square-foot industrial lease for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. in the metropolitan Charlotte area. The retailer will occupy a distribution center within Innovation Logistics Center in Salisbury on a long-term lease.

Patrick Decker, Ben Brenner and Mark Zaziski of Cushman & Wakefield’s East Rutherford, N.J., office led a multi-year search in markets across three states for American Eagle’s new Southeastern hub. The team, along with locally based Cushman & Wakefield colleague Patrick McGrath, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

Fermin Deoca and Matt Treble, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, Crow Holdings Development.