Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $475M CMBS Financing for 4.8 MSF Industrial Portfolio for Ares Management

LOS ANGELES — Cushman & Wakefield, on behalf of an Ares Management Real Estate fund, has arranged $485 million in financing backed by a 4.8 million-square-foot, 25-building industrial portfolio spanning 16 markets in 12 states. The floating-rate, CMBS single-borrower (SASB) financing was provided by a syndicate led by J.P. Morgan, with Morgan Stanley and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking as joint bookrunners.

Rob Rubano, Gideon Gil, Brian Share, Joe Lieske, Ernesto Sanchez and Lars Weston of Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt and Structured Finance led the financing.

Managed by Ares Industrial Management, the portfolio is currently 97 percent leased to 58 tenants. The properties feature Class A and Class B, bulk warehouse and light industrial assets. The individual assets offer a variety of industrial features, including 30-foot average clear heights, ample dock doors and an average 5 percent of office space square footage across the portfolio.

The portfolio includes two properties in the San Francisco Bay area totaling 518,300 square feet; three properties in Southern California totaling 344,700 square feet; five properties in Houston totaling 693,900 square feet; a 722,500-square-foot property in Reno, Nev.; and a 797,600-square-foot property in Atlanta. The remaining properties in the portfolio are spread across Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Orlando, Jersey City, Portland, Indianapolis, Chicago and Las Vegas.