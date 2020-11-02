Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $47M Sale of Multifamily Community in Knoxville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

H3 Real Estate Advisors acquired The Village at Westland Cove in Knoxville from StoneRiver Co.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $47 million sale of The Village at Westland Cove, a 240-unit multifamily community in Knoxville. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 717 square feet to 1,521 square feet. Communal amenities include a business center, pool, clubhouse, fitness center, car washing area, dog park, pet washing area and storage space. Jimmy Adams and Robert Stickel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, StoneRiver Co., in the transaction. H3 Real Estate Advisors acquired the property.