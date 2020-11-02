REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $47M Sale of Multifamily Community in Knoxville

H3 Real Estate Advisors acquired The Village at Westland Cove in Knoxville from StoneRiver Co.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $47 million sale of The Village at Westland Cove, a 240-unit multifamily community in Knoxville. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 717 square feet to 1,521 square feet. Communal amenities include a business center, pool, clubhouse, fitness center, car washing area, dog park, pet washing area and storage space. Jimmy Adams and Robert Stickel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, StoneRiver Co., in the transaction. H3 Real Estate Advisors acquired the property.

