Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $48M Sale of Two Office, Retail Buildings in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $48 million sale of two office and retail buildings totaling 144,251 square feet — 128,032 square feet of office space and 16,219 square feet of retail space — in Midtown Manhattan. The buildings are located at 303 W. 42nd St. and 300 W. 43rd St. in the Times Square area and were recently renovated. Retail users include Chick-fil-A, Smashburger, 7-Eleven, Little Italy Pizza and Dunkin’. Andrew Berry and Charlie Gravina of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, a pair of limited liability companies, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Blake Partners, JAM Real Estate Partners and The Straus Group.