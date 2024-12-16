Monday, December 16, 2024
303-W.-42nd-St.-300-W.-43rd-St.
The office and retail buildings at 303 W. 42nd St. and 300 W. 43rd St. are collectively known as Times Square West and underwent gut renovations in 2023. The retail tenant roster carries a weighted average lease term of about 14 years.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $48M Sale of Two Office, Retail Buildings in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $48 million sale of two office and retail buildings totaling 144,251 square feet — 128,032 square feet of office space and 16,219 square feet of retail space — in Midtown Manhattan. The buildings are located at 303 W. 42nd St. and 300 W. 43rd St. in the Times Square area and were recently renovated. Retail users include Chick-fil-A, Smashburger, 7-Eleven, Little Italy Pizza and Dunkin’. Andrew Berry and Charlie Gravina of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, a pair of limited liability companies, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Blake Partners, JAM Real Estate Partners and The Straus Group.

