Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $5.2M Sale of Shoppes at Cortaro Ranch in Tucson

Shoppes at Cortora Ranch in Tucson, Ariz., features 10,617 square feet of retail space. (Image courtesy of CoStar)

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Shoppes at Cortaro Ranch, a newly constructed retail property located at 5660 W. Cortaro Farms Road in Tucson. Colorado-based Sonoma Heights acquired the asset from Terry Haute, Indiana-based Cortaro Commercial JV LLC for $5.2 million.

Built this year, Shoppes at Cortora Ranch features 10,617 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased.

Chris Hollenbeck of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the transaction.