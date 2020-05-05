Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $52M Sale of Multifamily Community Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Hills on Breckinridge in Duluth, Ga., include a new clubhouse, pool, sports court, dog park and a playground.

DULUTH, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $52 million sale of The Hills on Breckinridge, a 400-unit multifamily community in Duluth. The property was built in 1986 and offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The seller, Wilkinson Corp., has implemented recent renovations, including a new clubhouse, pool, sports court, dog park and playground, as well as interior upgrades. The property is situated at 3450 Breckinridge Blvd., 24 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Nathan Swenson and Travis Presnell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.