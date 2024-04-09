Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $53.5M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in Belleville, New Jersey

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $53.5 million construction loan for a 204,407-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Belleville. The site at 681 Main St. spans 15.3 acres, and the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 33 loading docks, four drive-in doors and parking for 160 cars and 43 trailers. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Jason Blankfein of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Los Angeles-based PCCP on behalf of the borrower, Lincoln Equities Group.