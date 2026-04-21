Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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110-Roy-St-Apts-Seattle-WA
Located in Seattle’s Queen Anne submarket, 110 Roy Street offers 167 apartments.
LoansMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $53M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $53 million in refinancing for 110 Roy Street, an apartment property in Seattle. Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Alex Lapidus and Zarif Hasan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrower, Low Tide Properties, in securing the five-year financing, provided by Northwestern Mutual.

Situated in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, 110 Roy Street features 167 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a rooftop terrace, 24-hour fitness studio, pet spa and a resident lounge. Additionally, the property features 6,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space along Roy Street. The asset was developed by Continental Properties in partnership with Low Tide Properties.

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