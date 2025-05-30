Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $55.4M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in South Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH AND POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $55.4 million sale of The Broward Collection, a two-building industrial portfolio totaling 221,045 square feet in South Florida.

The first property includes 1111 SW 30th Ave., a 158,000-square-foot distribution center in Deerfield Beach that is fully leased to an undisclosed e-commerce user. The second property, which is located at 1121-1141 N.W. 31st Ave. in Pompano Beach, totals 63,045 square feet and is fully leased to two tenants.

Mike Davis, Dominic Montazemi, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon and Greg Miller of Cushman & Wakefield’s Industrial Advisory Group, along with Matthew McAllister and Christopher Thomson of the firm’s industrial leasing team, represented the seller, Elion Partners, in the transaction. EQT Exeter Real Estate was the buyer.