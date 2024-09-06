Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 55,869 SF Office Lease Renewal in Metro Atlanta

ROSWELL, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 55,869-square-foot lease renewal at Mansell Overlook, an office park located in Roswell, roughly 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Annie Gomez and Jon Mayeske of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., in the lease negotiations.

An entity doing business as Sun Belt Office I LLC is the landlord of Mansell Overlook, which comprises four buildings of Class A office space and is situated on 67 acres. Amenities at the property include outdoor seating, walking paths, a fitness center and a conference center.