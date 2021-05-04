REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $55M Refinancing for Heartline Apartments in Portland

Heartline Apartments in Portland, Ore., features 218 apartments.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured a $55 million loan for Security Properties to refinance Heartline Apartments, an apartment community located at 1250 NW Kearney St. in Portland.

Dave Karson, Keith Padien, Chris Moyer, Alex Lapidus and Emily Johansen of Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing for the borrower.

Constructed in 2018, the 15-story Heartline Apartments features 218 apartments, a full suite of amenities and a shared parking garage with 131 dedicated parking stalls.

