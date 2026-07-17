Friday, July 17, 2026
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Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $56.6M Refinancing of Luxury Multifamily Community in D.C.

by Abby Cox

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $56.6 million loan to refinance The Ellington, a 190-unit luxury multifamily property located at 1301 U St. in Washington, D.C.  John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Marshall Scallan, Meredith Crawford and Will Wohlgemuth of Cushman & Wakefield secured the financing through New York Life Investors on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Atlanta-based Jamestown LP.

Spanning nine stories tall, The Ellington comprises a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, recreation room, coworking lounge, rooftop dog park, pet wash station, landscaped rooftop terrace and bike storage, along with 192 parking spaces. The site also includes more than 16,000 square feet of retail space, which is currently 93 percent leased to tenants including Street Markets, Roaming Rooster, 354 Restaurant and Eatopia Eatery.

Since acquiring the property in 2018, Jamestown has invested more than $10.7 million in capital improvements, including upgrades to unit interiors, common areas and building systems.

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