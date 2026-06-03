Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $56M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Project

RAHWAY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $56 million construction loan for a 277,818-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Rahway. The 25.6-acre development will consist of two buildings totaling 201,616 and 76,202 square feet. Building features will include clear heights of 40 feet, 49 dock doors, three drive-in doors and parking for 230 cars and six trailers. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut and T.J. Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through BMO on behalf of the developer, a partnership between Sagard Real Estate and Woodmont Industrial Partners.