230-Classon-Ave.-Brooklyn
The multifamily property at 230 Classon Ave. in Brooklyn totals 138 units.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $56M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $56 million loan for the refinancing of a 138-unit apartment building located at 230 Classon Ave. in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood. The building houses one- and two-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a private landscaped park, coworking lounge, gaming terrace, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Gideon Gil, Zach Kraft and Sebastian Sanchez of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate loan through QuadReal Property Group on behalf of the borrower, Quinlan Development Group.

