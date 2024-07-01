Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $56M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $56 million loan for the refinancing of a 138-unit apartment building located at 230 Classon Ave. in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood. The building houses one- and two-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a private landscaped park, coworking lounge, gaming terrace, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Gideon Gil, Zach Kraft and Sebastian Sanchez of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate loan through QuadReal Property Group on behalf of the borrower, Quinlan Development Group.