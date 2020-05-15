Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $58.5M Sale of Office Building in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $58.5 million sale of a 182,169-square-foot office building in Charlotte. Corning Optical Communications fully leases the building and has 14 years remaining on the lease. The building offers employee lounges, outdoor patio seating areas, a café with grab-and-go options and on-site walking trails. The property is situated near the intersection of Interstate 485 and N.C. Highway 16, 10 miles northwest of downtown Charlotte. Rob Cochran, Jared Londry and Nolan Ashton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Beacon Partners, in the transaction. An affiliate of Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Crown Realty & Development acquired the property in an all-cash deal.