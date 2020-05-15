REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $58.5M Sale of Office Building in Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

The building offers employee lounges, outdoor patio seating areas, a café with grab-and-go options and onsite walking trails.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $58.5 million sale of a 182,169-square-foot office building in Charlotte. Corning Optical Communications fully leases the building and has 14 years remaining on the lease. The building offers employee lounges, outdoor patio seating areas, a café with grab-and-go options and on-site walking trails. The property is situated near the intersection of Interstate 485 and N.C. Highway 16, 10 miles northwest of downtown Charlotte. Rob Cochran, Jared Londry and Nolan Ashton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Beacon Partners, in the transaction. An affiliate of Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Crown Realty & Development acquired the property in an all-cash deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  