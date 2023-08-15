Tuesday, August 15, 2023
The Village at Compass Pointe will comprise single-family rental homes and traditional apartments.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $62M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Leland, North Carolina

by John Nelson

LELAND, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $62 million in construction financing for The Village at Compass Pointe, a 268-unit multifamily development coming to a 25-acre site in Leland, about 10 miles west of Wilmington, N.C. The property will feature 140 single-family rental townhomes and 128 traditional apartments in two four-story, elevator-serviced buildings. Gideon Gil, Zachary Kraft, Sebastian Sanchez and Dale Braverman of Cushman & Wakefield originated the loan through Dwight Mortgage Trust on behalf of the borrowers, SR Real Estate Partners and Circle Squared Alternative Investments. Upon completion, Village at Compass Pointe will feature two clubhouses, cabana pools and pickleball courts. The first units are expected to be delivered in January 2025.

