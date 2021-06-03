Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $63.3M Sale of The Fitzroy Chenal Apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of The Fitzroy Chenal, a 294-unit apartment community in Little Rock. The final price was $63.3 million or $215,306 per unit. Martin Bynum and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Huffman & Co., in the transaction. Passco Cos. was the buyer of the property. Estage is in charge of management.

Constructed in 2018, the Fitzroy Chenal is located at 15401 Chenal Parkway and was 98 percent occupied as of March. Community amenities include a courtyard with fire pits, dog grooming station, 24-hour health club, garages, late-night concierge service, golf simulator room, cybercafé with java bar, pet park, resort-style pool with spa and hot tub, and a wine/card lounge.

Huffman & Co. is a Little Rock-based development, construction and management firm that specializes in multifamily. Based in Irvine, Calif., Passco Cos. is a development and management firm of multifamily and commercial properties throughout the United States.