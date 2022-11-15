REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 63,600 SF Office Lease in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria Submarket

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Insurance brokerage firm Sterling Seacrest Pritchard anchors 2500 Cumberland in Atlanta and plans to add signage as part of its lease extension/expansion.

ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an office lease extension and expansion for Sterling Seacrest Pritchard at 2500 Cumberland, a 144,335-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. The tenant will now occupy 63,600 square feet at the office building, which is situated inside the I-285 perimeter near The Home Depot’s headquarters. Annie Lewis, Jon Mayeske and Clinton McKellar of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sterling Seacrest Pritchard in the lease negotiations. John Zintak and Sonia Winfield, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, Noro Management.

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard is a privately held insurance brokerage firm and operates its corporate headquarters out of 2500 Cumberland. The firm will add its signage at the top of the building as per the lease agreement. In addition to securing the anchor, Noro Management is updating the building’s amenities to include a new conference facility, outdoor terrace and a grab-and-go café.

