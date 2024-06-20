Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $64.1M in Acquisition Financing for Industrial Portfolio Near Phoenix

CHANDLER AND MESA, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has advised Newport Beach, Calif.-based CapRock Partners in securing $64.1 million in financings for the acquisition of a Class A industrial portfolio comprising two newly built, multi-building business parks totaling 562,969 square feet in metro Phoenix.

The assets include the four-building, 318,683-square-foot Chandler Airport Business Park in Chandler and the two-building, 244,286-square-foot Longbow Industrial Center in Mesa.

Funds and accounts managed by BlackRock’s U.S. real estate debt team provided a $38.5 million floating-rate bridge loan for Chandler Airport Business Park in March. California Bank & Trust provided an approximately $25.6 million floating-rate bridge loan for Longbow Industrial Center in May.

Situated on 20 acres, Chandler Airport Business Park features 28-foot to 30-foot clear heights and 428 auto parking stalls, while Longbow Industrial Center features 30-foot clear heights and 320 auto parking stalls on 14 acres. Both industrial parks offer ample speculative office space, ESFR sprinklers, numerous loading positions, large secured concrete truck courts, full warehouse HVAC and LED lighting.

Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Max Schafer, Lars Weston and Billy Coyle of Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance represented the borrower in both financing transactions. Will Strong, Molly Hunt and Michael Matchett of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West provided market advisory.