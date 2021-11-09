Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $67.1M Sale of Apartment Community in Metro Birmingham

HOOVER, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Riverchase Landing, a 468-unit apartment community located in Hoover, about 12.1 miles from Birmingham. Jimmy Adams, Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Houston-based seller, ApexOne Investment Partners, in the transaction. New York-based Kushner Cos. acquired the property for $67.1 million.

Built between 1984 to 1992, Riverchase Landing offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The property’s units feature walk-in closets, wood-style floors, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a clubhouse, community room, dog park, dog washing station, fitness center, grill stations, playgrounds, two pools and tennis courts.

Located at 200 River Haven Circle, the apartment community has access to Interstates 65 East and 459, and is located 1.7 miles from Riverchase Galleria, a shopping center with over 145 stores.