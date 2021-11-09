REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $67.1M Sale of Apartment Community in Metro Birmingham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Riverchase Landing

Built between 1984 to 1992, Riverchase Landing offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

HOOVER, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Riverchase Landing, a 468-unit apartment community located in Hoover, about 12.1 miles from Birmingham. Jimmy Adams, Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Houston-based seller, ApexOne Investment Partners, in the transaction. New York-based Kushner Cos. acquired the property for $67.1 million.

Built between 1984 to 1992, Riverchase Landing offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The property’s units feature walk-in closets, wood-style floors, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a clubhouse, community room, dog park, dog washing station, fitness center, grill stations, playgrounds, two pools and tennis courts.

Located at 200 River Haven Circle, the apartment community has access to Interstates 65 East and 459, and is located 1.7 miles from Riverchase Galleria, a shopping center with over 145 stores.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  