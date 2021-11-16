Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $67.2M Sale of Apartment Community in Madison, Alabama
MADISON, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $67.2 million sale of The Alexandria, a 258-unit apartment community located in Madison. Andrew Brown, Craig Hey and Jimmy Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Florence, Ala.-based Bobo Development Group, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.
Built in 2021, The Alexandria offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with a unit size range of 654 to 1,356 square feet. The units feature in-unit washers and dryers, storage units, double vanities, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, walk-in closets and a balcony and deck. Community amenities include a car wash, cardio and yoga rooms, clubroom with kitchen, coworking business center, CrossFit center, dog grooming facility, bark park, electric car chargers, enclosed garages, package lockers and a swimming pool with poolside grilling area. The monthly rent ranges from $1,135 to $1,770, according to Apartments.com.
Located at 1028 Balch Road, The Alexandria is situated off Highway 72. The property is 6.9 miles from Oakwood University, and 0.3 miles from the Madison Hospital.