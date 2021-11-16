Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $67.2M Sale of Apartment Community in Madison, Alabama

Located at 1028 Balch Road, The Alexandria is situated off Highway 72. The property is 6.9 miles from Oakwood University, and 0.3 miles from the Madison Hospital.

MADISON, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $67.2 million sale of The Alexandria, a 258-unit apartment community located in Madison. Andrew Brown, Craig Hey and Jimmy Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Florence, Ala.-based Bobo Development Group, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Built in 2021, The Alexandria offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with a unit size range of 654 to 1,356 square feet. The units feature in-unit washers and dryers, storage units, double vanities, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, walk-in closets and a balcony and deck. Community amenities include a car wash, cardio and yoga rooms, clubroom with kitchen, coworking business center, CrossFit center, dog grooming facility, bark park, electric car chargers, enclosed garages, package lockers and a swimming pool with poolside grilling area. The monthly rent ranges from $1,135 to $1,770, according to Apartments.com.

