REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $68.2M Sale of Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Eddy at Riverview Landing include a fitness center, bike storage, walking trails, dog park and a car charging station.

SMYRNA, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $68.2 million sale of The Eddy at Riverview Landing, a 310-unit multifamily community in Smyrna. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, bike storage, walking trails, dog park and a car charging station. The property is situated along the Chattahoochee River at 6255 Riverview Road SE, 10 miles west of downtown Atlanta. Watson Bryant, Paul Marley and Taylor Bird of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Prestwick Cos., in the transaction. JEM Holdings acquired the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  