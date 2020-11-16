Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $68.2M Sale of Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

Communal amenities at The Eddy at Riverview Landing include a fitness center, bike storage, walking trails, dog park and a car charging station.

SMYRNA, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $68.2 million sale of The Eddy at Riverview Landing, a 310-unit multifamily community in Smyrna. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, bike storage, walking trails, dog park and a car charging station. The property is situated along the Chattahoochee River at 6255 Riverview Road SE, 10 miles west of downtown Atlanta. Watson Bryant, Paul Marley and Taylor Bird of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Prestwick Cos., in the transaction. JEM Holdings acquired the asset.