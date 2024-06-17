Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.1M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Industrial Property

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $69.1 million loan for the refinancing of a 618,414-square-foot industrial property in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens. The property consists of two interconnected five- and six-story buildings that were originally constructed in 1923 and were previously home to several manufacturing and distribution tenants, including the Edward Langer Printer Co. Building features include 14 loading docks and 127 parking spaces. Gideon Gil and Dale Braverman of Cushman & Wakefield placed the debt through ACORE Capital on behalf of the borrower, KABR Group.