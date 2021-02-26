REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.5M Acquisition Loan for Philadelphia-Area Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Crossings-Industrial-Portfolio-Philadelphia

Pictured is one of the buildings in the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a collection of 25 buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet that are located throughout the Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $69.5 million acquisition loan for the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a collection of 25 light industrial buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet in the Philadelphia area. John Alascio, Sridhar Vankayala, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan through Natixis on behalf of the borrower, Camber Real Estate Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  