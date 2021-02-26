Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.5M Acquisition Loan for Philadelphia-Area Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Pictured is one of the buildings in the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a collection of 25 buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet that are located throughout the Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $69.5 million acquisition loan for the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a collection of 25 light industrial buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet in the Philadelphia area. John Alascio, Sridhar Vankayala, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan through Natixis on behalf of the borrower, Camber Real Estate Partners.