Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.5M Acquisition Loan for Philadelphia-Area Industrial Portfolio
PHILADELPHIA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $69.5 million acquisition loan for the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a collection of 25 light industrial buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet in the Philadelphia area. John Alascio, Sridhar Vankayala, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan through Natixis on behalf of the borrower, Camber Real Estate Partners.
