Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 69,271 SF Lease at 550 South Office Tower in Uptown Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 69,271-square-foot lease at 550 South, a 394,000-square-foot office tower located in Uptown Charlotte. Truist Insurance Holdings, the fifth-largest insurance brokerage firm in the United States, will now occupy the 14th, 15th and 16th floors at the property.

Cousin Properties is the landlord of 550 South. Keith Bell and Matt Bowen of Cushman & Wakefield represented Truist in the lease negotiations. Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. is the parent company of the tenant, but recently reached an agreement to sell its remaining stake in Truist Insurance Holdings.

