A local HVAC company occupies the 35,385-square-foot flex industrial building at 2655 E. Magnolia St. in Phoenix.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $7.1M Sale of Industrial Property in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a freestanding flex industrial building, located at 2655 E. Magnolia St. in Phoenix. MHS Magnolia LLC acquired the asset for $7.1 million.

Constructed in 1984 and renovated in 2021, the 35,385-square-foot property is fully leased to a major local HVAC company on a triple-net-lease basis. The property features a training center, warehouse/showroom with 16-foot clear heights and 145 parking spaces.

Chris Hollenbeck, Shane Carter, Tracy Cartledge and Bob Buckley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

