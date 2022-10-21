Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $7.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Denville, New Jersey

DENVILLE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $7.2 million sale of a 42,000-square-foot industrial building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Denville. The property sits on 3.4 acres, features a clear height of 18 feet and is currently leased to three tenants. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.