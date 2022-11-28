REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $7.4M Sale of Loma Starr Medical Office Property in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

Loma Starr in San Diego features buildings offering a total of 28,630 square feet of office and medical office space.

SAN DIEGO — Cushman & Wakefield has facilitated the sale of Loma Starr, a two-building office and medical office property at 3051-3055 Rosecrans St. and 3065 Rosecrans Place in San Diego’s Midway District. Loma Starr LLC, a private investor group, sold the asset to Crown Point Systems for $7.4 million.

Totaling 28,630 square feet, the recently renovated property was 91.7 percent leased at the time of sale. The buyer plans to occupy space at the property for its own offices.

Peter Curry, Brooks Campbell and Kevin Cuff of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in San Diego represented the seller, while Bret Morriss of Cast Capital represented the buyer in the transaction.

