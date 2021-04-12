REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $7.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Frederick, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

FREDERICK, MD. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $7.7 million sale of a 75,400-square-foot industrial building located at 7495 New Horizon Way in Frederick. The facility is situated within Frederick Corporate Park. Scott Matthew, Peter Rosan, Megan Williams and Frank Andrews of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Finmarc Management Inc, while CBRE represented the buyer, Valogic, in the transaction.

Frederick Corporate Park was acquired by Finmarc Management in 2020 and is home to nine office/flex buildings and one multi-story office building totaling about 350,000 square feet.

