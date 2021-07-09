Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $71M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Charlotte, Durham
CHARLOTTE AND DURHAM, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a four-property industrial portfolio located in Charlotte and Durham. Rob Cochran, Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters, Nolan Ashton, David Finger, Sara Owen, Fermin Deoca and Eric Ridlehoover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, funds managed by Rialto Capital Management LLC, in the transaction. DRA Advisors, on behalf of a separate account client, acquired the properties for $71 million.
The portfolio totals 869,916 square feet and was 88 percent leased to five tenants at the time of sale. The buildings include a 406,001-square-foot building located at 1001 Bond St. in Charlotte, a 187,000-square-foot building located at 4001 Performance Road in Charlotte, a 107,968-square-foot building located at 2710 Weck Drive in Durham and a 168,847-square-foot building located at 2910 Weck Drive in Durham.