REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $71M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Charlotte, Durham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Industrial portfolio

The portfolio totals 869,916 square feet and was 88 percent leased to five tenants at the time of sale.

CHARLOTTE AND DURHAM, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a four-property industrial portfolio located in Charlotte and Durham. Rob Cochran, Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters, Nolan Ashton, David Finger, Sara Owen, Fermin Deoca and Eric Ridlehoover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, funds managed by Rialto Capital Management LLC, in the transaction. DRA Advisors, on behalf of a separate account client, acquired the properties for $71 million.

The portfolio totals 869,916 square feet and was 88 percent leased to five tenants at the time of sale. The buildings include a 406,001-square-foot building located at 1001 Bond St. in Charlotte, a 187,000-square-foot building located at 4001 Performance Road in Charlotte, a 107,968-square-foot building located at 2710 Weck Drive in Durham and a 168,847-square-foot building located at 2910 Weck Drive in Durham.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews