Wednesday, December 10, 2025
3125-Lionshead-Ave-Carlsbad-CA
Located in Carlsbad, Calif., Raceway Industrial features 228,548 square feet of Class A logistics space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $72.9M Sale of Raceway Industrial Facility in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Raceway Industrial, a Class A logistics facility at 3125 Lionshead Ave. in Carlsbad. An institutional seller sold the asset to a private capital buyer for $76.9 million. Aric Starck and Drew Dobbs of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Brant Aberg and Bryce Aberg, also of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the buyer in the transaction.

Constructed in 2024, the 228,548-square-foot logistics center includes a 4,369-square-foot first-story office and a 4,000-square-foot mezzanine office. The facility also features a clear height of 36 feet, 69 dock-high loading positions, 125-foot concrete truck courts, 370 parking stalls, ESFR sprinkler systems and 4,000 amps of power.

