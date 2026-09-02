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The properties include Parkside Shops, a 158,400-square-foot retail center anchored by The Springs Cinema & Taphouse (pictured).
GeorgiaLoansRetailSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $72M Refinancing for Two Adjacent Shopping Centers in Sandy Springs, Georgia

by John Nelson

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $72 million loan on behalf of locally based owner-operator Jamestown LP for the refinancing of two adjacent shopping centers in metro Atlanta. Totaling more than 340,000 square feet in Sandy Springs, the properties include Parkside Shops (158,400 square feet) and Hammond Exchange (176,000 square feet).

A 49,506-square-foot Whole Foods Market anchors the centers, which share a footprint of about 25 acres. Additional tenants include Marshalls, HomeGoods, Petco and The Springs Cinema & Taphouse. John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Alex Lapidus, Mitch Rothstein, Nick Scibelli and Mark Gilbert of Cushman & Wakefield secured the floating-rate loan through accounts managed by KKR on behalf of Jamestown.

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