Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $75M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $75 million construction loan for a 157-unit multifamily project that will be located at 255 E. 39th St. in the Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood. The 20-story building will include 4,687 square feet of commercial space as well as an affordable housing component. Gideon Gil, Lauren Kaufman, Zachary Kraft and Cecelia Galligan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing through J.P. Morgan and First Citizens Bank on behalf of the borrower and developer, Brause Realty. Completion is slated for late 2025.