Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $75M Sale of Country Club Apartments in Charlotte

Built in 1969, the Country Club offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range in size from 647 to 1,405 square feet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $75 million sale of Country Club, a 454-unit apartment community in Charlotte. Watson Bryant and Brooks Colquitt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, New York-based JEM Holdings, in the transaction. New Jersey-based Concordia Properties acquired the property.

Built in 1969, the Country Club offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range in size from 647 to 1,405 square feet. The units include in-unit washers and dryers, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Community amenities include two playgrounds, a common lounge area, laundry facilities, soccer field and a pool. The property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 2332 Dunlavin Way, Country Club is situated near the 78-acre mixed-use Eastland Mall redevelopment located close to the future Lynx Gold Line stop at Eastway Drive. The property is also situated 5.8 miles from downtown Charlotte and 13.4 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.