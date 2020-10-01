Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 760,608 SF Industrial Lease for Radial Near Atlanta

Radial will join The Home Depot and Love’s Travel Stops at Phase I of Gardener Logistics Park in Locust Grove, Ga.

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 760,608-square-foot industrial lease at Gardener Logistics Park in Locust Grove. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Radial, an e-commerce and operations company, will join The Home Depot and Love’s Travel Stops at Phase I of the industrial facility. Gardener Logistics Park is located at 3150 Ga. Highway 42, 30 miles southeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. James Phillpott, Lisa Pittman and Helen Cauthen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties, in the lease transaction. Tony Kepano and Ryan Robinson of CBRE represented the tenant.