Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 760,608 SF Industrial Lease for Radial Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

Radial will join The Home Depot and Love’s Travel Stops at Phase I of Gardener Logistics Park in Locust Grove, Ga.

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 760,608-square-foot industrial lease at Gardener Logistics Park in Locust Grove. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Radial, an e-commerce and operations company, will join The Home Depot and Love’s Travel Stops at Phase I of the industrial facility. Gardener Logistics Park is located at 3150 Ga. Highway 42, 30 miles southeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. James Phillpott, Lisa Pittman and Helen Cauthen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties, in the lease transaction. Tony Kepano and Ryan Robinson of CBRE represented the tenant.

