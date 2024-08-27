Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $77M Refinancing for Student Housing Community at UNC Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $77 million in refinancing for Junction 49, a newly developed student housing community serving the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte).

Gideon Gil, Zach Kraft, Dale Braverman and Travis Prince of Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrower, SR Real Estate Partners and Circle Squared Alternative Investments, in securing the loan. Macquarie Capital Principal Finance provided the financing.

Located at 7600 University City Blvd., the 370,883-square-foot property totals 754 beds and 12,396 square feet of amenity space. Junction 49 features private and group study rooms on each floor, a lounge area, game room, market, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, poolside cabanas, outdoor grilling stations and two courtyards.

