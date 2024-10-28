Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $7M Sale of Shopping Center in Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $7 million sale of a shopping center located at 6235 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola. Hobby Lobby and Books-A-Million are tenants at the property, which was built in 1987 and comprises 103,485 square feet across two tenant spaces. Hobby Lobby and Books-A-Million occupy 70,100 and 33,385 square feet at the center, respectively.

Sean Glickman and Chris Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Triple A Properties, in the transaction. Destiny Worship Center was the buyer.