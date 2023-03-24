Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $8.6M Acquisition Loan for Former PGA of America Office Building in South Florida

PALM BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an $8.6 million acquisition loan for the purchase of an office building located at 100 Ave. of Champions in Palm Beach. Totaling two stories and 42,090 square feet, the property served as PGA of America’s headquarters since its construction more than 50 years ago prior to the organization’s relocation to Frisco, Texas. Jason Hochman and Ron Granite of Cushman & Wakefield secured the financing through a local bank on behalf of the borrower, Blue Water Advisors LP, which plans to convert the property to a multi-tenant building.