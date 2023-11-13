Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $8.9M Refinancing for Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in New Jersey

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an $8.9 million refinancing for an industrial outdoor storage site in South Plainfield, about 40 miles south of Manhattan. The site spans 3.9 acres and houses an 11,500-square-foot warehouse, a paved and lit parking and outdoor storage space. The property is leased to EquipmentShare, a Missouri-based construction technology firm. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan, Chuck Kohaut and Chris Meloni of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing through Lakeland Bank on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based investment firm Marcus Partners.