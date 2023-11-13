Monday, November 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $8.9M Refinancing for Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an $8.9 million refinancing for an industrial outdoor storage site in South Plainfield, about 40 miles south of Manhattan. The site spans 3.9 acres and houses an 11,500-square-foot warehouse, a paved and lit parking and outdoor storage space. The property is leased to EquipmentShare, a Missouri-based construction technology firm. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan, Chuck Kohaut and Chris Meloni of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing through Lakeland Bank on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based investment firm Marcus Partners.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Permanent Financing for 301,120 SF Industrial...

Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 120-Unit Multifamily Project...

Brandywine Realty Trust Sells Philadelphia-Area Shopping Center for...

JLL Brokers $9.6M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Building in...

Eaglestone Signs 20,955 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

CBRE Arranges $9M in Financing for Industrial Asset...

Stos Partners Sells 28,520 SF Industrial Facility in...

iBorrow Provides $12.7M Acquisition Loan for Sale-Leaseback of...

Advanced Innovative Manufacturing Acquires 105,124 SF Industrial Building...