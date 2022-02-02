REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $8.9M Sale of Medical Office Property in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest

North Meridian Professional Center consists of three buildings totaling 72,309 square feet.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of North Meridian Professional Center in Indianapolis for $8.9 million. The medical office property consists of three buildings totaling 72,309 square feet. Two of the buildings were constructed in the 1980s while the third was built in 2002. The property is 80 percent leased to a variety of medical and dental tenants. Gino Lollio, Travis Ives, Jon Owens and Joshua Graham of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Florida-based Cantor Partners. Stablegate Investment Management was the buyer.

