Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $80M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Asset in Yonkers, New York

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New York, Northeast

YONKERS, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an $80 million loan for the refinancing of a 435,000-square-foot industrial asset located at 555 Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, located north of New York City. The property was built in 1963. J.P. Morgan Asset Management provided the fixed-rate loan to the borrower, Alfred Weissman Real Estate LLC. Gideon Gil, Zachary Kraft and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield handled the transaction.

