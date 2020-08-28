Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $80M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Asset in Yonkers, New York

YONKERS, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an $80 million loan for the refinancing of a 435,000-square-foot industrial asset located at 555 Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, located north of New York City. The property was built in 1963. J.P. Morgan Asset Management provided the fixed-rate loan to the borrower, Alfred Weissman Real Estate LLC. Gideon Gil, Zachary Kraft and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield handled the transaction.