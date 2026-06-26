Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $80M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Office Campus

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an $80 million loan for the refinancing of LATITUDE, a 35-acre office campus located in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. LATITUDE features 524,859 square feet of office space across multiple buildings. Tenants include Gilead, FM Global, Mead Johnson, Essential Homes and Sax Wealth Advisors. Oak Funding, a locally based bridge lender and private equity real estate firm, along with Oak North Bank, provided the debt. Chuck Kohaut, Brad Domenico, David Bernhaut, Alexander Hernandez, Frank Stanislaski, Bill Baunach and Jack Subers led the debt placement efforts for Cushman & Wakefield. The borrower, a partnership between Rubenstein Partners and Vision Real Estate Partners, first acquired LATITUDE in 2017 and subsequently renovated the campus, inclusive of the addition of 30,000 square feet of new amenities.