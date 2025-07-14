Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $81M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Building

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an $81 million loan for the refinancing of One Grove, a 200-unit apartment building in Jersey City. Designed by MHS Architecture and completed in 2024, One Grove offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a landscaped rooftop terrace, fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge and a demonstration kitchen. The property also offers fully furnished, short-term rental apartments. Brad Domenico, Frank Stanislaski, Jack Subers, Niko Nicolaou and Ryan Dowd of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Societe Generale Group on behalf of the borrower, TKK Capital.