Friday, June 12, 2026
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Oakbrook-Place
Pictured is Oakbrook Place in Norcross, Ga., which is part of the 11-building industrial portfolio in metro Atlanta that sold for $83.8 million.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $83.8M in Acquisition Financing for 11-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

by Abby Cox

ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $83.3 million in financing for the acquisition of an 11-building industrial portfolio located in metro Atlanta. Gideon Gil, Taylor Geiger, Cecelia Galligan and Crawford Bundy of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan through Argenti on behalf of the borrower, Arden Logistics Parks. Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters and Drew Stanford, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the sellers, Onward Investors and Prospect Ridge, in the transaction.

The 658,550-square-foot portfolio includes:

  • Two buildings at Bay Colony in Peachtree Corners (6611 and 6621 Bay Circle)
  • One building at Colony Center in Peachtree Corners (2975 Gateway Drive)
  • Three buildings at Five Oaks in Norcross (1600, 1650 and 1670 Oakbrook Drive)
  • Three buildings at Medlock Oaks in Peachtree Corners (3100 Medlock Bridge Road)
  • Two buildings at Oakbrook Place in Norcross (555 Oakbrook Drive and 5680 Oakbrook Parkway)

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