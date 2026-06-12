Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $83.8M in Acquisition Financing for 11-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

3
ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $83.3 million in financing for the acquisition of an 11-building industrial portfolio located in metro Atlanta. Gideon Gil, Taylor Geiger, Cecelia Galligan and Crawford Bundy of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan through Argenti on behalf of the borrower, Arden Logistics Parks. Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters and Drew Stanford, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the sellers, Onward Investors and Prospect Ridge, in the transaction.
The 658,550-square-foot portfolio includes:
- Two buildings at Bay Colony in Peachtree Corners (6611 and 6621 Bay Circle)
- One building at Colony Center in Peachtree Corners (2975 Gateway Drive)
- Three buildings at Five Oaks in Norcross (1600, 1650 and 1670 Oakbrook Drive)
- Three buildings at Medlock Oaks in Peachtree Corners (3100 Medlock Bridge Road)
- Two buildings at Oakbrook Place in Norcross (555 Oakbrook Drive and 5680 Oakbrook Parkway)