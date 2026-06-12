Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $83.8M in Acquisition Financing for 11-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $83.3 million in financing for the acquisition of an 11-building industrial portfolio located in metro Atlanta. Gideon Gil, Taylor Geiger, Cecelia Galligan and Crawford Bundy of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan through Argenti on behalf of the borrower, Arden Logistics Parks. Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters and Drew Stanford, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the sellers, Onward Investors and Prospect Ridge, in the transaction.

The 658,550-square-foot portfolio includes: