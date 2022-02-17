Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $86.6M Sale of Industrial Portfolio Across North Carolina

The North Carolina Interstate 40/Interstate 85 Industrial Portfolio is a group of 22 industrial buildings located in the greater Charlotte and Triad regions.

CHARLOTTE AND WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $86.6 million sale of the North Carolina Interstate 40/Interstate 85 Industrial Portfolio, a group of 22 industrial buildings located in the greater Charlotte and Triad regions.

Nolan Ashton, Rob Cochran and Bill Harrison of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Charis Cos. Tom Sullivan, Richard Henry and Ross Fishman of Cushman & Wakefield also secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer, Boston-based SVN Parsons Commercial Group. Cushman & Wakefield, led by Bobby Finch, will handle leasing efforts for the portfolio.

The North Carolina Interstate 40/Interstate 85 Industrial Portfolio includes the following properties:

• Nine buildings in Winston-Salem located at 4303 Idlewild Industrial Drive, 4965 Indiana Ave., 5160-5190 Indiana Ave., 4320 Enterprise Drive, 4415 Providence Lane and 1330 Ivy Ave.

• Four buildings in Clemmons located at 6220-6295 Clementine Drive

• One building in Lexington located at 111-113 Woodside Drive

• One building in Salisbury located at 1335 Litton Drive

• Seven buildings in Newton located at 1523/1527 7th St. SE, 2309 N College Ave. and 2855-2859 and 2875 Nathan St.

The portfolio features a total of nearly 1.6 million square feet and was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. All buildings include features such as rear loading docks, office space, clear heights up to 29 feet and near immediate access to Interstate 40, Interstate 85 and US Highway 52.