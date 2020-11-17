Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $89.7M Loan for Refinancing of Atlanta Office Tower

ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an $89.7 million refinancing loan for Resurgens Plaza, a 26-story, 402,929-square-foot office tower in Atlanta’s Buckhead District. The property is 88 percent leased to 21 tenants. The borrower and landlord, a joint venture between Zeller Realty Group and Partners Group, acquired the asset in late 2017. The owners implemented an $8.2 million capital improvement program to enhance the elevators and conference spaces, add a rooftop deck and renovate the lobby. Other amenities include bike storage, a 6,000-square-foot fitness center, game lounge and a bistro. Aareal Capital Corp. provided the loan. Specific loan terms were not disclosed.