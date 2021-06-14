Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $9.9M Sale of Hollywood Design Center in South Florida

Located at 850 Greene St., the Hollywood Design Center features seven functional warehouse bays with 24-foot clear heights, LED lighting, air conditioning throughout and ESFR sprinkler systems.

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $9.9 million sale of Hollywood Design Center, a fully leased, 57,383-square-foot industrial building in Hollywood.

Dominic Montazemi, Mike Ciadella, Scott O’Donnell, Greg Miller and Miguel Alcivar of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Avid Asset Properties Hollywood LLC, in the transaction. Larry Genet and Tom O’Loughlin of CBRE also assisted the seller in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as KD Properties Group LLC.

Hollywood Design Center features two tenants on long-term leases. The center is the international headquarters for Silver Airways and houses the company’s training center, command center and executive offices. The other tenant is UHS Hardware, a national commercial and residential hardware supplier. UHS Hardware occupies the other half of the property and moved to Hollywood Design Center after outgrowing its old space nearby.

Located at 850 Greene St., the center features seven functional warehouse bays with 24-foot clear heights, LED lighting, air conditioning throughout and ESFR sprinkler systems. Built in 1968, the property features a new roof under warranty, multiple HVAC unit replacements, a resealed and restriped parking lot and cosmetic upgrades to the exterior façade.